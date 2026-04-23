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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 80% challenge: Why Tamil Nadu needs historic turnout just to match 2021 numbers

This morning's commencement of the Assembly elections marks more than a routine transfer of power; it is the culmination of a 74-year democratic evolution.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:00 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 06:00 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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