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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | A one-vote victory and 50% thresholds: TVK's poll revolution arithmetic

The most startling revelation from the 2026 data is TVK’s ability to eclipse the combined strength of the two Dravidian giants.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 08:41 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 08:41 IST
India NewsTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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