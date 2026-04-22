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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | A reporter's diary: Come May 4, will Thalapathy Vijay turn out to be the disruptor, kingmaker or king?

This election is a reporter's delight. I travelled 2,673 km (that's what the car's trip meter had clocked) across 12 districts, covering almost every region of Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsThalapathy VijayDMKAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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