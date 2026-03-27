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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK announces second list of party candidates for April 23

Single phase elections to 234 Assembly segments will be held on April 23. Other NDA constituents include the BJP, PMK and AMMK.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:09 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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