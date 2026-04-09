<p>Chennai: DMK leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhayanidhi-stalin">Udhayanidhi Stalin</a> on Thursday flayed Edappadi K Palaniswami for his “pandemic remark” targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin, alleging that while being "obsessed" with criticising him, the AIADMK supremo was "indulging in slander" against his father.</p>.<p>The AIADMK general secretary has been targeting him, but now suddenly latched on to CM Stalin, said Udhayanidhi.</p>.<p>On April 8, while campaigning in Chennai, Palaniswami targeted Stalin, saying during the DMK regime there was no drought, flood or cyclone.</p>.<p>“Had the pandemic emerged, then he (CM) would have gone (died) in the pandemic", Palaniswami had remarked, drawing sharp condemnation from the Chief Minister and the DMK.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK ‘bought over’ Tamil Nadu Congress; real Congress with me: TVK chief Vijay.<p>Addressing a poll campaign at Ponneri (SC) in support of the Congress candidate Durai Chandrasekar, Udhayanidhi said even if he tried to move past the image of Palaniswami prostrating before V K Sasikala, former aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the public was "not prepared to forget it".</p>.<p>“In criticising me, AIADMK chief Palaniswami stopped short of using abusive words against me. But now he left me and latched on to our Chief Minister, making slanderous remarks,” Udhayanidhi said.</p>.<p>He further said that Palaniswami had recently made some allegedly objectionable remarks against him.</p>.<p>"He seems to be obsessed with criticising me. Henceforth, he should be known..... not as Edappadi Palaniswami," the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK </a>youth wing secretary said.</p>.<p>Clarifying that he did not wish Palaniswami ill, Udhayanidhi sarcastically remarked, “I wish you a long life to serve as permanent general secretary of the AIADMK.” </p>