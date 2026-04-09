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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami is 'indulging in slander' against CM, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Clarifying that he did not wish Palaniswami ill, Udhayanidhi sarcastically remarked, 'I wish you a long life to serve as permanent general secretary of the AIADMK.'
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 07:21 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 07:21 IST
India NewsEdappadi K PalaniswamiIndian politcsUdhayanidhi StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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