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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami slams MK Stalin, calling his govt as 'failure model'

Terming DMK as 'evil', Edappadi Palaniswami asked people to oust their government from Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsIndian politcsAIADMKEdappadi PalaniswamiTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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