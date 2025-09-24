<p>Puducherry: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday held a meeting with the newly elected MLAs from Tamil Nadu at a private resort near Ariyankuppam on the outskirts of Puducherry.</p>.<p>Nearly 40 legislators were present at the meeting, which lasted nearly one hour.</p>.<p>Party sources said that Palaniswami asked the MLAs-elect to remain united and be patient.</p>.<p>"Good things will emerge and hence you should all remain united and patient in the resort in the next couple of days," he told the MLAs.</p>.<p>The development comes amid TVK's attempts to secure a majority in the 234-member strong Tamil Nadu Assembly. The Congress party, which has 5 MLAs, has already extended support to the TVK.</p>.<p>In the TN Assembly election, the TVK has won 108 seats, the DMK 59, AIADMK 47, Congress 5, PMK 4, IUML 2, CPI 2, CPI-M 2, and the VCK 2. The BJP, DMDK and AMMK have got 1 seat each.</p>.<p>TVK is five short of the required 118 MLAs to form its first government in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>Puducherry AIADMK state secretary and lone MLA A Anbalagan, along with party functionaries received Palaniswami at the resort. </p>