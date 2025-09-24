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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK chief Palaniswami holds meeting with party MLAs from TN at private resort in Puducherry

Nearly 40 legislators were present at the meeting, which lasted nearly one hour.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 18:41 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 18:41 IST
India NewsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKPuducherryTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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