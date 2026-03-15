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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK constitutes committee to hold seat-sharing with allies

AIADMK is believed to be convincing the BJP to accept 29 seats, one more than what was allotted to Congress by the DMK, and about eight seats to AMMK.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 14:44 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 14:44 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsNDATamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu ElectionsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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