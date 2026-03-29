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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK fields slain BSP chief Armstrong’s wife in Chennai

Porkodi, who was expelled from the BSP last year, has been waging a legal battle to ensure justice for her husband’s death.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 12:31 IST
India NewsBSPTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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