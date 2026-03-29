<p>Chennai: A Porkodi, wife of Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong who was murdered here in 2024, will make her electoral debut from Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar constituency in Chennai as the AIADMK candidate. In the third and final list of candidates, the AIADMK fielded senior leaders and heavyweights in 13 constituencies that the party is contesting in Chennai. </p><p>Porkodi, who was expelled from the BSP last year, has been waging a legal battle to ensure justice for her husband’s death. Armstrong’s murder on July 5, 2024 sent shock waves across the state, raising questions about the law and order situation in the state. </p><p>AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami fielded heavyweights like P Valarmathi in Thousand Lights, S Gokula Indira in Anna Nagar, and brought in Adhi Rajaram to take on deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. Rajaram was fielded against Chief Minister M K Stalin in Kolathur, where he will this time face P Santhana Krishnan. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 60 new faces in DMK’s candidates list; Senthil Balaji moves to Coimbatore.<p>HR & CE Minister P K Sekarbabu will face his long-time political rival ‘Royapuram’ R Mano from Harbour constituency, while V N Ravi and B Sathyanarayana will contest from Virugambakkam and T. Nagar seats. In Velachery, M K Ashok is the candidate while R S Rajesh has fielded from Dr R K Nagar, K P Kandhan from Sholinganallur and Abhishek Rangasamy from Egmore.</p><p>“This election is very important to me and I want justice for my husband,” Porkodi said. </p>