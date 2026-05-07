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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK leader denies reports of Palaniswami's proposed meeting with Tamil Nadu Governor

There were some reports that Palaniswami is likely to meet the governor to discuss the possibility of forming a government after providing support to TVK, which has 108 seats.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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