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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK leadership 'surrendered' to BJP, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari rally

Addressing an election rally in Kanniyakumari, he claimed that now the AIADMK has become a vehicle for BJP's entry into Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 07:55 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 07:55 IST
India NewsTamil NaduRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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