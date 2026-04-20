<p>Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu): Senior Congress leader<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi"> Rahul Gandhi</a> on Monday alleged that the AIADMK leadership has "surrendered" to the BJP due to "corruption".</p>.<p>Addressing an election rally in Kanniyakumari, he claimed that now the AIADMK has become a vehicle for BJP's entry into <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>.</p>.<p>"The RSS, which hates Dravadian ideology, also plans to rule Tamil Nadu," he alleged.</p>.<p>Underscoring federal principles, Gandhi said every state should have its own voice and representation.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: AIADMK defends fortress as DMK poses challenge.<p>"People of each state should run their state. But the BJP does not think like this. it believes is one tradition, one language and one history," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.</p>.<p>Gandhi said Tamil Nadu should be governed by its people.</p>.<p>The Congress leader further alleged that US President Donald Trump sought to influence Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inturn wanted to control TN through AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.</p>.<p>The DMK and Congress were committed to protecting the Tamil Language, culture and its history, he added.</p>