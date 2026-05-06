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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK MLAs-elect want party to support TVK to form government

The development comes as the Congress is set to walk out of the DMK alliance and extend support to TVK.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 03:21 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 03:21 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsThalapathy VijayAIADMKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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