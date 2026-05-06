<p>Chennai: In a significant political development with far-wider ramifications, a majority of the AIADMK MLAs-elect have expressed their wish to the party leadership to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a>) in forming the next government.</p><p>The development comes as the Congress is set to walk out of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> alliance and extend support to TVK. </p><p>The idea is said to have been mooted by senior leader C Ve Shanmugam, who has been elected to the Assembly from Mailam constituency. Sources told <em>DH</em> that a majority of the MLAs-elect are in agreement with Shanmugham’s idea and have requested party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to think over it.</p><p>“It is not about respecting people’s mandate to the TVK but also ensuring that the AIADMK remains relevant. With DMK assuming the principal opposition role, the e need to take a stand,” a senior leader told <em>DH</em>.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Congress extends 'conditional' support to Vijay's TVK: Report .<p>He also said that Palaniswami will have to consider the request positively and take a decision in line with the wishes of the majority of MLAs-elect.</p><p>Party leaders also believe this was the right time for the AIADMK to walk out of the BJP alliance and make friends with the TVK.</p><p>The senior leader added that once there is a clarity on the decision, broad contours of the nature of support to be extended to the TVK will be decided. </p><p>“Nothing can be ruled out,” the leader said, when asked whether the AIADMK will provide outside support or join the government.</p><p>Another indication came from newly elected leader Leema Rose, wife of lottery baron Santiago Martin, who said the two parties were in talks for an alliance. Her son-in-law Aadhav Arjuna is a senior leader of TVK.</p>