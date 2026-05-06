<p>Chennai: In a significant political development with far-wider ramifications, a majority of the AIADMK MLAs have expressed their wish to the party leadership to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a>) in forming the next government.</p><p>The development comes as the Congress is set to walk out of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> alliance and extend support to TVK. </p><p>The idea is said to have been mooted by senior leader C Ve Shanmugam, who has been elected to the Assembly from Mailam constituency. Sources told <em>DH</em> that a majority of the MLAs are in agreement with Shanmugham’s idea and have requested party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to think over it.</p><p>“It is not about respecting people’s mandate to the TVK but also ensuring that the AIADMK remains relevant. With DMK assuming the principal opposition role, the e need to take a stand,” a senior leader told <em>DH</em>.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Congress extends 'conditional' support to Vijay's TVK: Report .<p>He also said that Palaniswami will have to consider the request positively and take a decision in line with the wishes of the majority of MLAs.</p><p>Party leaders also believe this was the right time for the AIADMK to walk out of the BJP alliance and make friends with the TVK.</p><p>The senior leader added that once there is a clarity on the decision, broad contours of the nature of support to be extended to the TVK will be decided. </p><p>“Nothing can be ruled out,” the leader said, when asked whether the AIADMK will provide outside support or join the government.</p><p>Another indication came from newly elected party MLA Leema Rose, wife of lottery baron Santiago Martin, who said the two parties were in talks for an alliance. Her son in law Aadhav Arjuna is a senior leader of TVK.</p>