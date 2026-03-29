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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK names candidates for Chennai seats, slain BSP leader K Armstrong's wife in fray

Porkodi Armstrong, wife of slain Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong is among those whom AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami fielded from city segments.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 06:32 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 06:32 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsChennaiAIADMKBSPTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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