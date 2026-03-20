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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK, NDA leaders travel to Delhi for seat-sharing talks

The visit triggered a sharp reaction from CM M K Stalin who asked people to think deep what will happen to the state, if the opposition alliance wins the elections.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 13:34 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 13:34 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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