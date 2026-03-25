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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK releases first list of 23 candidates

Hours after releasing the first list, Palaniswami kicked off his election campaign from Mylapore after offering prayers at the Kapaleeswarar Temple.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 14:15 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 14:15 IST
India NewsTamil NaduEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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