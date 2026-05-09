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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK split over TVK; 28 MLAs hold ‘secret meeting’

The MLAs, who were lodged in a luxurious resort in the neighbouring Puducherry for the past three days, returned to Chennai.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 15:00 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 15:00 IST
India NewsTamil NaduAIADMKEdappadi PalaniswamiTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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