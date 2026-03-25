Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK to contest 169 seats; allots 65 constituencies to allies

BJP, which has settled for 27 seats, has retained only eight seats that it contested in the 2021 polls even as the party has got constituencies across the state this time.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 14:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 March 2026, 14:09 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us