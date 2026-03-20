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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: AIADMK to finalise seat-sharing & announce constituencies in 4 days, says Edappadi Palaniswami

He has already made some poll promises, including one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 to people to overcome the "economic hardship" caused by the DMK regime.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTamil Nadu Elections

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