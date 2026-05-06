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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK will not support Vijay's TVK to form govt, clarifies party

Responding to reports of AIADMK MLAs elect favouring a post-poll alliance supporting the TVK, AIADMK deputy general secretary K P Munusamy called them false.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 15:26 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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