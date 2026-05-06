<p>The AIADMK has said that it will not be extending support to the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) in government formation in Tamil Nadu, days after the actor-turned politician's party emerged as the single largest party, winning 108 seats in its maiden electoral debut. </p><p>The party has not backed the TVK under any circumstances so far, it said.</p><p>TVK is falling short of 6 seats even after the Congress extended support to it to form the government, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-the-divorce-is-final-why-congress-walked-out-on-stalin-for-vijay-3993310">breaking off from DMK</a>, led by M K Stalin. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Congress+CPI+VCK+?: Here is how Vijay's TVK trying to cobble together a stable coalition.<p>The DMK later dubbed the act of Congress to snap ties with it and join forces with TVK as "backstabbing."</p><p>Responding to reports of AIADMK MLAs elect favouring a post-poll alliance supporting the TVK, AIADMK deputy general secretary K P Munusamy called them false. </p><p>"This is entirely false. Under no circumstances the AIADMK will support the TVK. We are issuing this clarification as per the instruction of our party general secretary (Edappadi K Palaniswami)," he said. </p><p>The party had secured 47 seats in the election held on April 23.</p><p>In another development, as the state continues to see political churn, the VCK, an ally of DMK, will hold a meeting on May 7 to take a decision on whether to support TVK, the party sources said on Wednesday.</p>