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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | April 23 showdown: Stalin, EPS, Vijay -- who claims the throne?

Vijay is undoubtedly the X factor with potential to decide this election's course, as several theories exist on whom his fledgling party could hurt more -- DMK or AIADMK?
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 15:02 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 15:02 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKEdappadi K PalaniswamiEPSAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsVijayTamil Nadu ElectionsTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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