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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Backstabbers': Is this the end of DMK-Congress alliance?

Having secured 59 seats as part of a pre-poll alliance with the Congress, the DMK now risks being politically sidelined if the Congress extends support to TVK.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 20:18 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 20:18 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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