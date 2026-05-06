<p>The post-result churn in Tamil Nadu has triggered visible strain within the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a>–Congress alliance, raising questions about whether this is the first sign of a political split. With Vijay’s TVK emerging as the single largest party at 108 seats, falling just short of a majority by 10 seats, the balance of power has shifted dramatically.</p><p>With Vijay's TVK needing support of 10 more MLAs to form a majority govt, the party needs to get in talks with other parties in the state. DMK and ADMK, at this moment, don't seem to be the natural allies for power sharing with TVK. The first sign of some alliance arrangement is coming from DMK's old ally Congress. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress says TVK's Vijay sought support to form secular govt, directs state unit to take a call.<p>Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal informed media that TVK president Vijay has 'requested INC for support to form a Government'. He further said, 'INC is determined not to have the BJP and proxies run the Government of Tamil Nadu in any manner. Accordingly, the Congress leadership has directed the TNCC to take a final decision on Vijay's request, keeping in view the sentiments of the state reflected in the electoral verdict.'</p>.<p>For the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, this statement appears to signal a potential shift in loyalties. Having secured 59 seats as part of a pre-poll alliance with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, the DMK now risks being politically sidelined if the Congress extends support to TVK.</p><p>DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on <em>NDTV</em> when asked about the statement from Venugopal, said Congress is acting like 'backstabbers.' He also questioned that when all major decisions in the Congress party are taken by the Central leadership, how can this be left at the local party unit.</p>.<p>The reaction from DMK spokesperson has been sharp and public. Calling Congress 'backstabbers' and questioning its decision-making process, he hinted at a breakdown of trust—something rarely expressed so openly between alliance partners.</p><p>Annadurai also posted one word message on X (formerly known as Twitter) - 'Backstabbers'</p>.<p>The Indian National Congress now faces a strategic dilemma: honour its alliance commitments or align with the emerging power centre. While alliances in Indian politics are often fluid, the tone and timing of this fallout suggest more than routine friction. If Congress ultimately backs TVK, this moment could well be remembered as the first clear sign of a political 'divorce' between the DMK and Congress in Tamil Nadu.</p>