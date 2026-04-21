<p>Chennai: National convener of AAP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> on Tuesday cautioned the people of Tamil Nadu to be "wary" of the NDA, saying if by mistake they voted that alliance to power, then it will undo DMK chief M K Stalin's good work in no time.</p>.<p>Also, the NDA would find a chief minister of its own as they did in Bihar, he said. Arvind Kejriwal criticised the BJP's governance in Gujarat, where, despite ruling for 30 years, the party has not improved the condition of roads, schools, and hospitals. "There is so much corruption... wherever the BJP ruled, the state has been ruined," he claimed.</p>.<p>Citing his experience in Delhi, the former chief minister accused the BJP of undoing all the good work of his government.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress pins hopes on church leader T T Praveen to fight off BJP, TVK in Vilavancode .<p>"Last year in Delhi, people voted for the BJP, and now they got fed up with the BJP government. All the good work we have done in education, health, infrastructure, road and electricity and water has been undone by the BJP. So, by mistake, if people vote for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> or NDA or AIADMK, then all the good work of Chief Minister M K Stalin in the last five years will be undone in no time," Kejriwal told reporters at the end of his two-day poll campaign for the ruling DMK and its allies here.</p>.<p>So, if people wanted the good schemes and welfare activities of the DMK to continue, then they should vote for the DMK, he urged.</p>.<p>He claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu hated the BJP, "its divisive politics, its vicious politics," and that was the reason why the BJP has not been able to make a mark in TN for so many years. "This time they are contesting 27 seats in alliance with the AIADMK, which is completely in the clutches of the BJP," he alleged.</p>.<p>The former chief minister further claimed that "even if BJP wins one seat - I am sure the people will not vote for NDA or AIADMK or BJP - but suppose if they win, theoretically if they win or get one seat, they will find their own CM as they did in Bihar." Hence, he wanted to convey to the people of the state that they should be "wary of the NDA because NDA is BJP and it is not BJP plus AIADMK" as being projected.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK leadership 'surrendered' to BJP, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari rally.<p>On the dynasty rule and corruption allegations against the DMK, the AAP leader replied that the BJP should first look at its own party. "What is Union Minister Amit Shah's son doing? What is Union Minister Rajnath Singh's son doing? BJP is the most corrupt party today. Prime Minister Modi ji is giving away everything to his friends," Kejriwal said.</p>.<p>Terming the delimitation bill as an "assault on democracy", he said it would have "crushed democracy" had it been passed. But the opposition parties saved democracy by defeating it.</p>.<p>Lauding Stalin for his capabilities, Kejriwal said the DMK president had always firmly supported him and the AAP during the crisis. Terming the welfare activities under Stalin's rule in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> as unprecedented, he claimed such kind of work could not be noticed anywhere.</p>.<p>"Another reason why I chose to campaign for him is whenever there is a crisis at the national level, especially when the centre acts in an unruly manner, whenever there's an assault on federalism and democracy, Stalin's voice has been strong. He stood for the country, democracy and state federalism," Kejriwal said and appealed to the people of TN to vote in favour of DMK. </p>