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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Be wary of NDA, if voted to power it will undo Stalin's good work: Arvind Kejriwal

Citing his experience in Delhi, the former chief minister accused the BJP of undoing all the good work of his government.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsArvind KejriwalDMKNDATamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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