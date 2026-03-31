<p>Chennai: Chennai Police has registered a case against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK)</a> chief and actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> for allegedly violating election conduct rules while campaigning in Perambur on Monday (March 30). </p><p>Vijay had to cancel his meeting in Villivakkam on Monday after addressing people in two locations – Perambur and Kolathur -- due to “lack of security.” </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK chief Vijay makes electoral debut in polls, files nomination from Chennai's Perambur, Trichy East.<p>The case was registered under five sections, including violations of the Model Code of Conduct, based on a complaint lodged by Kumar, an officer of the Flying Squad. </p><p>Sources said the complaint alleges that Vijay violated election norms by using 30 loudspeakers, blocking the path of an ambulance, gathering more than 5,000 people, and causing inconvenience to the public. </p><p>The case comes a day after the party appealed to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik to make proper security arrangements to ensure that a Karur-like stampede that killed 41 people doesn’t take place during his campaign. </p><p>After filing his nominations from Perambur, Vijay spoke from atop a specially-designed campaign van with thousands of people gathered at the venue. The actor-politician appealed to the people to give his TVK “a chance” to rule Tamil Nadu and promised that he will never indulge in corruption. </p><p>As the crowd went berserk, Vijay cut short his speech and proceeded to the next spot, Kolathur, from where Chief Minister M K Stalin is seeking re-election. In Kolathur, Vijay’s vehicle was besieged by people waiting on both sides of the roads – visuals beamed by television channels were scary as they brought back the memories of Karur stampede.</p><p>After speaking for a few minutes, Vijay’s team cancelled the campaign meeting in Villivakkam, where TVK general secretary (election management) Aadhav Arjuna is contesting. “The Chief Minister planned another Karur-type stampede in Kolathur. There was no police force to control the crowd,” Arjuna alleged. </p><p>In a letter to the CEO, TVK said there was absolutely no police deployment or zero traffic management provided by the authorities for the convoy.</p><p>“This lack of basic police protection and traffic regulation poses a serious risk to public safety, creates unnecessary chaos, and severely disrupts the legitimate election campaigning process of a registered political party and its leader. It also raises concerns about unequal treatment and possible administrative bias during the ongoing election process,” it said.</p><p>A stampede at Vijay’s rally in Karur on September 27 killed 41 people.</p>