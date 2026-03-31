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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Case filed against TVK chief Vijay for violating MCC

The complaint alleges that Vijay violated election norms by using 30 loudspeakers, blocking the path of an ambulance and gathering more than 5,000 people.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 05:05 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 05:05 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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