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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Celebrations erupt as Vijay's TVK gains massive lead; Kollywood celebrities join the wave

The election results have sparked a wave of joy within Vijay’s family, with viral videos showing his family members celebrating the TVK's historic performance.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 06:23 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 06:23 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaThalapathy VijayTrendingJoseph VijayFilmyzilla

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