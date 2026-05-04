<p>A political ‘Tsunami’ is hitting Tamil Nadu. Early leads for the 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-results-live-updates-puducherry-election-results-2026-live-updates-newsalert-tvk-actor-vijay-dmk-mk-stalin-bjp-in-tn-assembly-election-vote-counting-updates-poll-results-breaking-news-vijays-win-winners-losers-seat-share-in-tamil-nadu-election-commission-results-exit-polls-predictions-puducherry-polls-results-live-may-4-results-updates-3989526">Assembly elections</a> show Joseph Vijay’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-election-results-2026-celebration-tents-removed-from-dmk-headquarters-as-party-trails-party-workers-break-down-3989980">Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam</a> (TVK) staging an incredible election debut. With the party currently leading in nearly 100 seats and showing no signs of losing momentum, many analysts believe TVK will form a government in its very first outing. </p><p>As the early trends have made the TVK camp erupt in joy, celebrities have also joined the festivities. Vasanthi, famed for her breakout role as Agent Tina, has come forward to cheer for Vijay’s party's phenomenal electoral performance.</p><p>Taking to social media, she posted a video celebrating TVK’s breakout performance. The post shows Vasanthi grooving to the ‘Whistle Podu’ song as she celebrates TVK’s performance in the 2026 Assembly elections.</p><p>The video is going viral on social media platforms, with TVK supporters and Vijay fans widely sharing the post online.</p>.<p>Vijay's close friend and long-time colleague, Sriman, also joined the digital chorus celebrating the TVK’s remarkable performance. Taking to social media, he shared his excitement over the party's historic leads.</p>.<p>Thalapathy Vijay is on the course of breaking the Dravidian duopoly of DMK and AIADMK with his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam. Even Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son and deputy Udhayanidhi were trailing behind TVK candidates in the DMK’s bastion of Kolathur and Chepauk-Tiruvallikenni in Chennai.</p>.<p>The election results have sparked a wave of joy within Vijay’s family, with viral videos showing his family members celebrating the TVK's historic performance. For his father, S.A. Chandrasekhar, seeing his son become Chief Minister has been a long-held dream, and it seems to have officially become a reality.</p><p>After years of guiding Vijay’s filmy career, the veteran director might witness Vijay as the state's leader.</p><p>Crossing the 118-seat 'magic number' would place Joseph Vijay in the company of cinema-to-politics stalwarts NTR and MGR. While NTR famously captured Andhra Pradesh in a mere nine months and MGR took five years to establish AIADMK dominance in Tamil Nadu, Vijay’s feat—achieved roughly two years after founding TVK—would represent a modern-day political earthquake on par with those historic shifts.</p>