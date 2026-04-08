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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Chief Secretary and anti-corruption wing chief transferred, CM Stalin calls it ‘partisan move’

Sai Kumar, who is currently the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, will take charge immediately.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 15:37 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinTamil Nadu Assemblyassembly elections 2026

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