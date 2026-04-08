<p>Chennai: In a massive reshuffle, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission of India</a> (ECI) on Wednesday transferred Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and the head of the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. Seasoned IAS officer M Sai Kumar, who was Secretary-1 to former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary. </p><p>Sai Kumar, who is currently the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, will take charge immediately. Sandeep Mittal will be the Director of DVAC, and DGP, Armed Police, replacing Davidson Devasirvatham. The transfers come amid allegations by opposition parties, especially TVK, that officers at the top level are biased towards the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a>.</p><p> The change of guard at the DVAC is significant since it comes close on the heels of the Madras High Court asking the government to file a FIR against Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru in a cash-for-job scam flagged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | If CM Stalin had 'full powers', Tirunelveli campaigning would not have happened: TVK chief Vijay.<p>The ECI had transferred several senior police officers, including DGP (in-charge), ever since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 15.</p><p>Chief Minister M K Stalin strongly criticised the Election Commission for transferring the Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, calling it a “a partisan and arbitrary move” favouring the BJP. </p><p>Stalin asked why the ECI did not transfer top bureaucrats and police officers in Assam or in Bihar when assembly elections were held in 2025. </p><p>“Instead of ensuring free and fair elections, the ECI is acting at the behest of the Union Government. The ECI’s action is selective and politically motivated,” he said, and asserted that the BJP would face a decisive defeat in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>.</p>