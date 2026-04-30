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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | CM M K Stalin meets senior DMK leaders to review victory prospects ahead of May 4 results

The meeting comes in the wake of exit polls of various media indicating that DMK will be back in power in the state.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 08:38 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 08:38 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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