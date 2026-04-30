<p>Chennai: A day after returning from his four-day vacation in Kodaikanal, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> convened a high-level meeting with senior DMK leaders at the party headquarters here and evaluated the victory prospects for the April 23 assembly elections.</p><p>The meeting comes in the wake of exit polls of various media indicating that DMK will be back in power in the state.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Opposition spends time talking, we spend our time working: MK Stalin.<p>The meeting included key figures such as DMK general secretary Durai Murugan and other ministers, including MRK Panneerselvam and EV Velu among others.</p><p>As the counting for the TN assembly elections will be held on May 4, DMK sources said that Stalin focused on finalising strategy and providing instructions to the party's booth agents, who will be witnessing the vote counting.</p><p>He emphasised the importance of vigilance during the counting process to ensure every vote is properly accounted for.</p><p>The TN assembly elections were held on April 23 and the counting of votes will take place on May 4 from 8 am.</p>