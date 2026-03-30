<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu </a>Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Monday filed his nomination from Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai.</p><p>After filing his papers, Stalin expressed confidence that people would hand him a victory for the 4th time in a row in Kolathur.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK's 'Illatharasi' scheme aimed at 'commission', alleges Edappadi K Palaniswami.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mk-stalin">Stalin</a> also briefly held a road show after filing nomination and waved to the people as he sought their support. </p><p>Stalin had successfully contested polls from Kolathur constituency in 2011, 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections.</p>