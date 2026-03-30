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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | CM MK Stalin files nomination from Kolathur constituency in Chennai

MK Stalin had successfully contested polls from Kolathur constituency in 2011, 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsChennaiMK StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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