<p>Chennai: A government officer in-charge of Kolathur assembly constituency has lodged a complaint against Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay and his party supporters for organising an election campaign that caused inconvenience to people. </p><p>Vijay had to cancel his meeting in Villivakkam on Monday after addressing people in two locations – Perambur and Kolathur -- due to “lack of security.” </p><p>V Kumar, an officer in-charge of the Static Surveillance Team of the Kolathur Assembly constituency, filed the complaint at Peravallur police station on Tuesday, alleged that about 30 loudspeakers were installed on the roadside.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK's Aadhav Arjuna owns assets worth over Rs 197 crore.<p>Though permission was granted to the TVK to conduct the election meeting only between 5 pm and 6 pm at Kolathur, Vijay arrived at 3.45 pm, the complaint said. However, police said no case has been filed so far. </p><p>The development comes a day after the party appealed to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik to make proper security arrangements to ensure that a Karur-like stampede that killed 41 people doesn’t take place during his campaign. </p><p>In a letter to the CEO, TVK said there was absolutely no police deployment or zero traffic management provided by the authorities for the convoy.</p><p>“This lack of basic police protection and traffic regulation poses a serious risk to public safety, creates unnecessary chaos, and severely disrupts the legitimate election campaigning process of a registered political party and its leader. It also raises concerns about unequal treatment and possible administrative bias during the ongoing election process,” it said.</p>