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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Complaint filed against Vijay; police yet to register a case

Vijay had to cancel his meeting in Villivakkam on Monday after addressing people in two locations – Perambur and Kolathur -- due to 'lack of security.'
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 15:48 IST
India NewsVijayTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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