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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress pins hopes on church leader T T Praveen to fight off BJP, TVK in Vilavancode

Congress hopes to resist both the BJP as well as actor-turned politician Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Vilavancode by ensuring the support of the Nadar Christian community.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 05:15 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 05:15 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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