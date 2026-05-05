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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress says TVK's Vijay sought support to form secular govt, directs state unit to take a call

Venugopal said the Congress is clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a “secular government committed to protect the Constitution in letter and spirit”.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 16:36 IST
CongressVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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