<p>In a development which could shape Tamil Nadu's politics, attention has shifted to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK’s Panaiyur headquarters </a>after a group of Congress MLAs arrived for a key meeting with actor-turned-politician Vijay.</p><p>The visual of the legislators entering the TVK premises has sent ripples through the state’s political corridors, signalling a potential shift in traditional alliances ahead of the upcoming electoral cycles, reported <em>PTI</em>. </p><p>Although the interaction was officially described as a “courtesy call,” the optics of senior Congress leaders meeting the leadership of the emerging party have intensified talk of growing political proximity.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Congress+CPI+VCK+?: Here is how Vijay's TVK trying to cobble together a stable coalition. <p>Reportedly, the talks included discussion on the current political situation in Tamil Nadu, though neither side disclosed details of any strategic understanding.</p><p>The atmosphere at the venue remained upbeat as supporters gathered outside while the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> delegation was escorted inside for the closed-door meeting. The visiting leaders were received by TVK chief and Chief Minister-designate Vijay with garlands and silk shawls.</p><p>The meeting’s visuals have gone viral online as TVK supporters gear up for the swearing-in of their ‘Thalapathy’ on May 7.</p>