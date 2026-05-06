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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress welcomed into TVK alliance with festive fervour

Reportedly, the talks included discussion on the current political situation in Tamil Nadu, though neither side disclosed details of any strategic understanding.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 11:07 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 11:07 IST
India NewsCongressIndian politcsTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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