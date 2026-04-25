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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Costliest‑ever elections: Money flowed like water, activist alleges

Anti-corruption group flags rampant vote-buying; says money power hit ‘dangerous proportions’.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 03:21 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 03:21 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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