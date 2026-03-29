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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026| Coupons to buy household appliances to expansion of breakfast scheme: Inside DMK manifesto

The manifesto also promised to increase the coverage under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme to Rs 10 lakh and expand it to families earning up to Rs 5 lakh annually.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 15:52 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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