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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Delayed 'due to huge crowds en route,' TVK chief Vijay skips speech at Karaikudi

Party sources said that this delay was due to massive crowds along the way from Madurai to Karaikudi, about 100 km.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 13:58 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 13:58 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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