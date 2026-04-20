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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DH Interview: 'We crushed BJP’s attempts to reduce south’s political representation': CM M K Stalin

In an interview with DH’s E T B Sivapriyan, Stalin discussed his government’s performance.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 23:12 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 23:12 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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