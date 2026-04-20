Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DH Interview: 'We crushed BJP’s attempts to reduce south’s political representation': CM M K Stalin

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">MK Stalin</a> has crisscrossed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> on the campaign trail since March 31. The chief minister steps off his van to address crowds, and spends mornings at markets gauging the election pulse — hoping to make history by returning the DMK to power for a consecutive second term, the first since 1972. In an interview with <em><strong>DH</strong></em><strong>’s E T B Sivapriyan</strong>, Stalin discussed his government’s performance, the BJP, AIADMK, delimitation, and why he framed the April 23 elections as Tamil Nadu versus the NDA. Excerpts:</p>.<p><strong>You have projected the 2026 Assembly elections as a battle between Tamil Nadu and the NDA. Does this mean you are acknowledging the BJP’s growth in Tamil Nadu, or merely tapping into the anti-BJP sentiments prevailing in the state for votes?</strong></p><p>The BJP has not grown in Tamil Nadu; it can never grow here. Frustrated that it cannot come to power, the BJP is riding on the back of the AIADMK to capture power through the back door. We have taken up the ‘TN vs NDA’ campaign only to tear off the BJP’s AIADMK mask.</p><p>The BJP-led Union government is trying to snatch the political rights of southern states. We stood firm and crushed its attempts to reduce our political representation. But it was the AIADMK that stabbed the people of Tamil Nadu in the back by supporting the move. That is why we have framed this election as Tamil Nadu vs Delhi.</p>.DH Interview | Stalin’s anti-BJP stand is aimed at hiding corruption charges: Edappadi K Palaniswami.<p>The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has won three consecutive general elections. Yet you are expanding the alliance. Is this because you want to neutralise anti-incumbency votes against your government, or because the contest has turned into a four-cornered one?</p><p>We have won every election since 2019 with massive public support, and the five-year Dravidian model of governance has only strengthened it. There is a pro-incumbency wave in Tamil Nadu, and we will confidently secure over 200 seats.</p><p><strong>The AIADMK has cobbled together a coalition. Why do you describe the contest as multi-cornered? Who are the principal contenders?</strong></p><p>I would like to correct you — they are not a strong alliance. They have been repeatedly rejected by the people. As I have already said, this election pits the team protecting Tamil Nadu’s rights and future against the Delhi team trying to turn everyone into puppets.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders speak of a double-engine sarkar in Tamil Nadu. Even AIADMK leaders talk about it. </p><p>Tamil Nadu already has a super-fast engine. It has posted growth that even so-called double-engine states have never achieved. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DH Interview: Vijay is just one among the Dravidian parties, says Seeman.<p>Despite your government’s success in several sectors, Opposition parties allege that you have not fulfilled several promises made in the run-up to the 2021 election.</p><p>Which Opposition is saying that? Is it the BJP, which came to power in 2014 by cheating people with the promise of transferring Rs 15 lakh into every citizen’s bank account? Or the AIADMK, which did not even fulfil 10% of the promises it made in 2016? We have implemented schemes not only from our manifesto but also those that were never promised. No government in the past has delivered as much as ours.</p><p><strong>The ED and other central agencies have filed cases against your Cabinet colleagues. Is it fair to view them only through the prism of the BJP’s vendetta politics?</strong></p><p>It is not only the DMK that says the ED acts at the whims and fancies of the BJP; courts themselves have passed strictures against the agency. Many politicians in the north who were investigated by the ED have been declared clean after joining the BJP’s washing machine. Either the cases against them have been dropped, or they are now called saints. People see the ED as one of the BJP’s wings, with its only job being to crush the Opposition.</p>