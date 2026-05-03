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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK alleges plans by 'BJP to orchestrate disruptions,' on vote-count day, urges action

All steps must be taken to ensure the maintenance of peace, public order and the integrity of the counting process across Tamil Nadu on May 4, the DMK urged.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduDMKWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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