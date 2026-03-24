<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Tuesday allotted 10 seats to its ally, DMDK, for the 23 April Assembly polls.</p>.<p>DMK President MK Stalin and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth signed a pact at the DMK headquartes 'Anna Arivalayam' affirming 10 seats for the DMDK.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Kamal Haasan-led MNM opts out of poll race, extends full support to DMK & allies.<p>Following the Congress party, which has been alloted 28 seats by the DMK, the allocation for the DMDK, founded in 2005 by late 'Captain' Vijayakanth is the highest. </p>