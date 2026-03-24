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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: DMK allots 10 seats to alliance partner DMDK

DMK President MK Stalin and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth signed a pact at the DMK headquartes 'Anna Arivalayam' affirming 10 seats for the DMDK.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 18:23 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 18:23 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKDMDKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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