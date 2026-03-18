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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK allots five seats to CPI

CPI contested six seats in the previous 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 07:18 IST
India NewsDMKIndian politcsCPITamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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