<p>In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> said that it allotted five seats to its ally CPI for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, ending several rounds of talks held between the two parties.</p>.<p>It added that following talks held at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, it was decided that the Communist Party of India would contest five Assembly seats.</p>.<p>CPI contested six seats in the previous 2021 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> assembly polls.</p> <p>2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election is scheduled to be held on April 23. </p>