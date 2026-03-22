<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK </a>ally, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi has decided to exit the ruling party-led SPA, the party founder T Velmurugan said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Unhappy over his party being 'ignored,' and the DMK's "big brother attitude," the decision was taken, Velmurugan, incumbent MLA from Panruti (Cuddalore dt) Assembly segment, said.</p>.DMK’s seat-sharing talks with allies hit a roadblock.<p>"We were told during seat-sharing negotiations that we will be allotted one seat for the Assembly polls. We have been raising a set of demands, including regarding social justice. We were told when other parties are not asking for any demands, why you are making such demands," Velmurugan told reporters here.</p>.<p>"I have been repeatedly asking the government to fulfill at least some of the demands. But the DMK has been ignoring it," he claimed.</p>.<p>On his further course of action, he said that his organisation would not join the NDA in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu </a>and indicated that he was talking to some parties over forming an alliance.</p>