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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK ally blames party's 'big brother attitude,' exits alliance ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Unhappy over his party being 'ignored,' and the DMK's 'big brother attitude,' the decision was taken, Velmurugan, incumbent MLA from Panruti (Cuddalore dt) Assembly segment, said.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 07:05 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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