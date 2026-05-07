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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK asks Stalin to take 'urgent decisions' to ensure stable govt

Stalin also told his party MLAs to stay put in Chennai until May 10.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 15:37 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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