Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK asks Stalin to take 'urgent decisions' to ensure stable govt

<p>Chennai: Amid talk of the two Dravidian majors coming together to “secure their future,” the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday authorised its president, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a>, to take “urgent decisions” aligned with the party’s primary objective of ensuring a “stable” government formation in the state. </p><p>In his address at the DMK Legislature Party meeting, Stalin also maintained suspense, saying that while the party wants to function as an “effective opposition,” the current situation might force him to take “some decisions” after consulting senior leaders, and he told them they should accept those decisions. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay races to garner support from smaller parties as Governor asks TVK to establish majority .<p>The outgoing Chief Minister also told his party MLAs to stay put in Chennai until May 10. While the resolution and Stalin’s speech lent credence to the speculation that the DMK and AIADMK might join forces to form the next government and keep the TVK out, party spokesperson T K S Elangovan ruled out an alliance with the AIADMK. </p><p>“Our leader has refused such an arrangement,” Elangovan told reporters after the meeting, only to add that “we will accept any decision taken by him (Stalin.) One of the resolutions passed at the meeting said Stalin has been authorized to take “urgent decisions” in line with the party’s primary objective of ensuring a “stable” government formation in the state, while stressing that the state was not ready to face an election immediately. </p><p>In another resolution, the DMK condemned the Congress’ move to break away from the Secular Progressive Alliance, accusing the party of sticking to its “old political character” and doing “to us what BJP does elsewhere.” </p><p>The resolution said Congress secured one Rajya Sabha seat and 28 Assembly constituencies as part of the DMK-led alliance, but shifted towards an alternative front within days by jeopardising the victory achieved through the hard work of alliance parties.</p><p>In another development, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami travelled to Puducherry where about 28 party MLAs have been lodged in a luxurious resort amid speculation that they were willing to support the TVK. Palaniswami is likely to return to Chennai Friday afternoon with party sources maintaining that the move was necessary to save its legislators from the TVK, which is short of a majority.</p><p>The speculation is that the AIADMK with 47 MLAs will form the government with outside support from the DMK and other smaller parties. But the numbers don’t add up as the AIADMK, DMK, PMK, AMMK, IUML, and DMDK can muster only about 114. This formation can form the government only if the CPI, CPI(M), and VCK whose collective strength is six extend their support, but these parties are unlikely to support a coalition of DMK and AIADMK, which has still not taken any clear shape.</p><p>The only possible situation as of now is the CPI, CPI(M), and VCK supporting the TVK, which currently has the support of 113 MLAs. With the six these parties bring, the strength will go up to 119. The three parties are likely to support the TVK.</p><p>Sources also indicated that Stalin broached this topic with CPI, CPI(M), and VCK regarding the talk of a DMK-AIADMK alliance, but told them they could make their own decision on supporting TVK. </p><p>The sources added that the speculation about the DMK and AIADMK began after some sections within the Dravidian majors started discussing their future if Vijay formed the government and assumed office as Chief Minister. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Left parties the cynosure of all eyes as deadlock continues.<p>“These are all mere suggestions and ideas. No one has given serious thought to these but they cannot be dismissed outright,” a source told DH.</p>