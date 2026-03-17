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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK eyes AIADMK bastion in Coimbatore clash

It was then that the DMK leadership turned to V Senthil Balaji, who had crossed over from the AIADMK-AMMK in 2018 and delivered all four Assembly seats in his home district of Karur.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 21:37 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 21:37 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsCoimbatoreTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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