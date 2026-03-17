<p>Coimbatore: For the DMK, cracking the Kongu or western region — especially Coimbatore, often called the Manchester of South India — has proved difficult over the past 15 years. The party lost all 10 Assembly seats in Coimbatore in the 2021 elections to the AIADMK-BJP alliance, even as it swept every other region in the state and staged a dramatic comeback after a decade.</p><p>It was then that the DMK leadership turned to V Senthil Balaji, who had crossed over from the AIADMK-AMMK in 2018 and delivered all four Assembly seats in his home district of Karur. He was immediately made the in-charge minister for Coimbatore, where he helped the party secure the Coimbatore Corporation. Later, he was appointed the DMK’s in-charge for the western region to revive the party’s fortunes there.</p><p>Balaji, who hails from the entrepreneurial Gounder community spread across the region, emerged as the DMK’s face after the party’s top brass realised it had failed to nurture strong local leadership following the exit of CT Dhandapani and Pongalur Palanisamy.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Chennai's triangular contest: DMK defends as AIADMK, TVK push back.<p>In the April 23 election, Balaji is contesting from the Coimbatore (South) constituency, taking on the formidable AIADMK-BJP alliance in its bastion. He has shifted from his native Karur, where a stampede at a TVK rally claimed 41 lives — an incident over which the DMK MLA was recently questioned by the CBI.</p><p>The contest has now turned into a prestige battle between Balaji and SP Velumani, the AIADMK strongman. Both leaders are known for their organisational skills, groundwork, and ability to maintain strong relationships with party cadres and functionaries.</p><p>While the DMK is sweating it out to reverse its 2021 setback — despite having won the Lok Sabha polls in a three-cornered contest — Balaji has been criss-crossing the district, refusing to confine himself to his own seat. The AIADMK, meanwhile, is under pressure to defend its long-held bastion.</p><p>As the election nears, contests in most constituencies are expected to narrow down to a direct fight between the AIADMK and DMK. TVK candidates may make inroads, but they may need a campaign push from Vijay to tilt votes in their favour and build momentum on polling day.</p><p>On the campaign trail, Senthil Balaji dismissed the perception that Coimbatore was an AIADMK stronghold.</p><p>“Even in the last election, the AIADMK won several seats only by a slender margin. We have plugged the gaps this time and worked on the ground to reverse the trend,” Balaji told DH. “We will win all 10 seats. That is what we are working for,” he added.</p><p>The general perception in Coimbatore is that while the AIADMK remains strong, it may not be able to repeat its 10/10 performance. The DMK is pushing back with intensive groundwork and by taking its welfare schemes to the people.</p><p>“The AIADMK still has a lot of support in Coimbatore, courtesy Velumani, who is accessible. But in the last five years, the DMK has also reached out, and this time the electoral battle will be difficult to predict,” said Aakash, a software professional.</p><p>The AIADMK appears comfortable in rural constituencies such as Sulur, Kinathukadavu, Kavundampalayam, Mettupalayam and Thondamuthur, from where Velumani is seeking re-election.</p><p>Velumani is also popular in Coimbatore city for overseeing the construction of several flyovers during the previous AIADMK regime.</p>