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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK leader R S Bharathi slams Palaniswami over 'indecent' pandemic remarks against M K Stalin

When DMK assumed office in May 2021, the state was in the grip of the second wave of the pandemic, while it first surfaced during the AIADMK regime.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 08:36 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 08:36 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K StalinDMKAIADMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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