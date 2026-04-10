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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK objects to 'highly derogatory' remarks against women, MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi by AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami

The DMK also linked the AIADMK’s rhetoric to its alliance with the BJP, characterising it as a "Nonsense Development Alliance" that "routinely undermines" women’s rights.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 08:43 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 08:43 IST
India NewsDMKIndian politcsAIADMKEdappadi PalaniswamiTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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