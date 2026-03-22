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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK offers 5 seats to CPI(M), Left party yet to decide

Seat-sharing talks between the DMK and CPI (M), which have been going on for the last 20 days, saw a new development with DMK President M K Stalin personally joining the negotiations.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewsDMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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