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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK releases first list of candidates, Stalin renominated from Kolathur

DMK chief and Chief Minister M K Stalin released the list of party candidates in Chennai.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 10:35 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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