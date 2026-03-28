<p>The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday finalised the seat-sharing talks with its allies and has decided to contest from 164 of the 234 seats in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">Tamil Nadu Assembly. </a></p><p>DMK chief and Chief Minister M K Stalin released the list of party candidates in Chennai.</p> .<p>While the party has fielded O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakkanur, CM Stalin has been renominated from Kolathur, and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi from Chepauk-Triplicane.</p><p>Former minister Senthil Balaji will contest the April 23 polls from Coimbatore South.</p><p>DMK leads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the state.</p>.Tamil Nadu Election 2026 | TMC-M announces candidates, to fight polls on BJP's lotus symbol.<p>According to the understanding reached, DMK's principal ally Congress' 28 seats include Ponneri, Erode East, Vilavankode, Sivakasi and Karaikudi.</p><p>DMDK, led by Premalatha Vijayakanth has already been allotted 10 seats, and they include Vriddhachalam and Pallavaram.</p>.<p>Thol Thirumavalvan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will contest from, among the allotted eight seats, Kattumannarkoil, Panrutti and Tindivanam.</p><p>The allocations to CPI (M) include Padmanabhapuram and Palani, while CPI will face the polls from Thalli and Bhavanisagar (SC), among others. Both Left parties have been given five seats each.</p><p>The DMK also identified seats for other allies, including the Vaiko-led MDMK, which will contest in four seats, including three on DMK's Rising Sun symbol. Its allocations include Madurai South.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>