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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK's 'Illatharasi' scheme aimed at 'commission', alleges Edappadi K Palaniswami

Responding to DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin releasing his party's manifesto for the April 23 Assembly polls, he claimed people will be "fooled" yet again.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 03:58 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 03:58 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDMKEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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