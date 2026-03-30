<p>Tirunelveli: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> General Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> has lashed out at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a>'s poll promise of a Rs 8,000 coupon for women, alleging it was aimed at earning "commission."</p><p>Responding to DMK President and Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> releasing his party's manifesto for the April 23 Assembly polls, he claimed people will be "fooled" yet again.</p><p>Addressing a campaign rally in Radhapuram assembly constituency on Sunday, Palaniswami accused the DMK government of "corruption and prioritising looting" over the welfare of the public.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK steals a march over DMK in campaign, despite trailing on perception.<p>Criticising the DMK's Rs 8,000 'Illatharasi' coupon scheme for women to buy household appliances, Palaniswami alleged that the scheme is designed to generate commission.</p><p>"After receiving the coupon, people are forced to buy specific brands. The person distributing the token belongs to the DMK and will give it only after taking a commission," he claimed.</p><p>Stalin had announced that the Rs 8,000 coupon could be used to purchase or replace household appliances such as televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, mixies, microwave ovens, and induction stoves.</p><p>Referring to AIADMK's proposed welfare measures, Palaniswami said the party had announced Rs 1,500 as an entitlement amount, later increased to Rs 2,000 in its 2026 manifesto.</p><p>He added that AIADMK proposed Rs 12,000 assistance to fishermen during the fishing ban, a scheme Stalin has reportedly included in the DMK manifesto.</p><p>He also criticised the DMK for allegedly failing to fulfil even a quarter of the 525 promises made during the 2021 Assembly elections.</p><p>"Diesel and petrol prices were not reduced. Gas subsidies were not provided, and education loans of students were not waived," he said.</p><p>"Stalin has copied AIADMK's announcements and released them as his own. If they were not fulfilled before, how can they be fulfilled now," he asked.</p><p>Palaniswami also outlined key proposals from the AIADMK manifesto for the April 23 Assembly polls, promising that men will travel free in city buses, refrigerators will be provided to family card holders, free pulses and oil will be supplied, and women in Chennai and rural areas will receive a Rs 25,000 subsidy under the Amma Two-Wheeler scheme.</p>