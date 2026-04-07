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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Do you know the net worth of ‘Lottery King’ Santiago Martin and his family?

Santiago Martin remains the single largest purchaser of electoral bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 13:27 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 13:13 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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