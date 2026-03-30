Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Don't compare Vijay with MGR, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Addressing a poll rally, the AIADMK general secretary said MGR was 'god' and hence should not be compared with Vijay, who heads the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 19:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 April 2026, 19:00 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiVijayTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us