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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | EC releases Tamil Nadu voter turnout; 4.87 crore votes polled in Assembly elections

A late Saturday night release from the Election Commission of India said that 4,87,98,833 votes were polled.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 05:58 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 05:58 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsECTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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